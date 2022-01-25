Mid Rivers Mall site of drive-through food distribution event Tuesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Area Foodbank hosted a drive-through food distribution on Tuesday.
The event was held at Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters for those needing food donations. According to the foodbank, donation demand is up 38% compared to before the pandemic.
Click here to learn more about the St. Louis Area Foodbank or to find a food distribution event.
