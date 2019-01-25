ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A closure of Mid Rivers Mall Drive at a railroad crossing north of I-70. has been postponed.
Construction has been rescheduled for Monday Jan. 28 at the road's junction the Norfolk-Southern railway.
Motorists in St. Charles County can expect to deal with the closure for more than a month.
Mid Rivers Mall Drive will close at the railroad crossing just north of Interstate 70. The goal is to widen the road and install biking and walking lanes.
This closure is set to stay in place for 40 days.
For more information about detours and the construction, click here or here.
