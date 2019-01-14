ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- After a weekend snow storm, the planned Mid Rivers Mall roadwork has been rescheduled.
Motorists in St. Charles were expected to deal with a road closure lasting for more than a month on Wednesday but the City of St. Peters is waiting for an update closure from Norfolk-Southern Railroad for a new schedule.
Mid Rivers Mall Drive will close at the railroad crossing just north of Interstate 70. The construction will widen the road and install biking and walking lanes.
This closure is set to stay in place for 40 days.
For more information about detours and the construction, click here or here.
