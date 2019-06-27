FULTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A mid-Missouri teen drowned after jumping into a creek Wednesday night.
Around 8 p.m., Bradley Hall reportedly jumped into the North Moreau Creek in Moniteau County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 17-year-old struggled before going under the water and not resurfacing.
Hall, of Fulton, was pronounced dead at the scene.
