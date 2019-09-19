ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Mid-day lane closures will impact drivers in Madison County Thursday, Sept. 19.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the westbound right lane on the Interstate 270 Mississippi River Bridge will close for bridge patching.
Also starting at 9 a.m. and lasting until 1 p.m. will be a closure of the westbound lane of the McKinley Bridge so crews can perform an inspection. Flaggers will be at the location to maintain two-way traffic during the closure.
IDOT is urging drivers to prepare for delays and allow for extra time to make it through the impacted areas.
