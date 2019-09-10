ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A program called “DigiGirlz Day” will aim to get girls in St. Louis interested in technology Tuesday.
The program, which is hosted by Microsoft and will be held at Cortex, will give girls the chance to learn about careers in technology. Microsoft hopes the program gives young women a better understanding of what a career in technology looks like.
Around 130 girls from 32 area schools are expected to attend. During the program, Microsoft managers will be leading a workshop to expose the girls to explore future careers in STEM.
“Maybe just peak their interest a little bit,” Jenny Bartlow, a technology strategist, said. “Start to get them excited about technology, give them confidence. Really, our girls are some of tomorrow’s leaders.”
Bartlow said even after doing the job for 20 years there are still times she is the only female in the room.
Click here to learn more about 'DigiGirlz Day'.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.