Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse search for their perfect picnic spot in Runnamuck Park as part of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the new family-friendly attraction opening March 4, 2020, in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The first ride-through attraction in Disney history featuring Mickey and Minnie brings guests into the vibrant world of “Mickey Mouse” cartoon shorts. (Kent Phillips, photographer)