ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Ahead of the Rolling Stones weekend concert at the Dome at America's Center, Mick Jagger visited the Arch.
See you in St. Louis on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/aGgQfhCgqT— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 24, 2021
The rock legend tweeted about his visit early Friday morning. The band has been rehearsing in St. Louis since Sunday. St. Louis is the first stop on the Rolling Stones' "Not Filter" Tour.
The Rolling Stones are preparing to kick off their "No Filter" tour in St. Louis.
The stop in St. Louis was originally scheduled for June 27, 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19. The concert is scheduled for Sunday. You can buy tickets by clicking here.
