FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2020, file photo, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks in Detroit. More than 5.5 million people voted in Michigan's presidential election — the most ever and the highest percentage of voting-age residents to cast a ballot in 60 years. Benson said Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, it was "particularly inspiring and encouraging" that more than 28,000 people took advantage of a new option and registered and voted on Election Day. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)