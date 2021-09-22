FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man from Highland Park, Michigan is accused of stealing catalytic converters off vehicles in the Metro East.
On Sept. 17, Fairview Heights police received multiple calls that catalytic converters were stolen off vehicles. Officers said they were aware that a person had been arrested in Swansea that was in possession of several catalytic converters that had been cut off vehicles. The police departments partnered together to match the catalytic converters to the vehicles that were tampered with.
Akeem A. Moore, 26, was later charged with three counts of unlawful possession of essential motor vehicle parts and three counts of know damage property. His bond was set at $30,000.
