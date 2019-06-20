LANSING, Mi. (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway into two police officers who were caught on bodycam video punching and dragging a 16-year-old girl.
Police say the two teens.. a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were resisting arrest and were wanted on probation violation, runaway, and escape from custody warrants.
Lansing's police chief says the female officer who threw punches to the girl's thigh was injured during the arrest.
He said the officer was trying to get the girl to stop kicking the squad car's door and that the strikes are a commonly used technique.
"’Common peroneal’ is the term that we use as a distraction in order to remove her leg from outside the vehicle to get her into the back of the patrol car so they could close the door," said Chief Mike Yankowski.
Those officers are now on administrative leave pending the investigation
One of the teens mother's says the incident only damages the reputation of police.
The Michigan Fraternal Order of Police cautioning those who view the video, saying in a statement”
"A full and complete investigation needs to be completed before passing judgment on their actions."
