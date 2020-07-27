ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Michigan man made a stop in St. Louis on his canoe as part of his journey down the Mississippi River.
While this isn't an easy task for anyone, it's especially hard for Nate Denofre but he said he's not on this journey just for himself, he's doing it for others who have disabilities like him.
Watch the video above for Denofre's story.
Click here if you'd like to donate to his non-profit, Courage Incorporated.
