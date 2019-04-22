ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Cardinals on Monday announced they have placed Michael Wacha on the 10-day Injured List.
The move is retroactive to April 19.
Wacha has left knee patellar tendinitis, according to the team. It's unknown how long he'll be out.
Drew Robinson was recalled from Triple-A Memphis
