Wacha

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Images)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Cardinals on Monday announced they have placed Michael Wacha on the 10-day Injured List.

The move is retroactive to April 19.

Wacha has left knee patellar tendinitis, according to the team. It's unknown how long he'll be out.

Drew Robinson was recalled from Triple-A Memphis

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.