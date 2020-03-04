(KMOV.com) -- After building the most expensive primary campaign team in history, Michael Bloomberg announced he was suspending his presidential campaign following a disappointing results on Super Tuesday.
"After yesterday's results, the delegate math has become virtually impossible -- and a viable path to the nomination no longer exists," the former NYC Mayor said in statement dropping out of race, endorsing rival Joe Biden.
It was a stunning collapse for the former New York City mayor, who had pinned his 2020 hopes on the Super Tuesday states and drained more than $500 million from his own fortune into his ultimately unsuccessful campaign.
Bloomberg spent months touting his ability to win on Super Tuesday, but he turned in a dismal performance.
Some of his former Democratic rivals had coalesced around Biden as the moderate alternative to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
