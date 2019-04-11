(CNN) -- A federal grand jury in Los Angeles has indicted celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti on 36 counts, the US attorney's office for the Central District of California said on Thursday.
Read: Michael Avenatti charged with extortion and wire, bank fraud
The indictment comes two weeks after federal prosecutors in Manhattan and Los Angeles charged Avenatti nearly simultaneously in two criminal cases, unsealing complaints that alleged he attempted to extort more than $20 million from sportswear company Nike and that he committed wire and bank fraud.
A news conference concerning the indictment in Los Angeles is scheduled for Thursday with federal prosecutors and Internal Revenue Service officials.
Avenatti rose to fame representing adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, known professionally as Stormy Daniels, whose alleged affair in 2006 with President Donald Trump led in part to criminal charges against Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen. Cohen pleaded guilty and is set to report to prison next month, and Avenatti and Daniels have parted ways. Trump has denied the affair.
On Thursday, Avenatti tweeted after the indictment was announced: "For 20 years, I have represented Davids vs. Goliaths and relied on due process and our system of justice. Along the way, I have made many powerful enemies. I am entitled to a FULL presumption of innocence and am confident that justice will be done once ALL of the facts are known."
This story is breaking and will be updated.
