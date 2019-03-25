FILE- In this Nov. 14, 2018, file photo Michael Avenatti speaks to the media outside the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division after posting bail for a felony domestic violence charge. Attorneys for President Trump want a Los Angeles judge to award $340,000 in legal fees for successfully defending him against defamation claims by porn actress Stormy Daniels. Attorneys are due in Los Angeles federal court Monday, Dec. 3, to make their case that gamesmanship by Daniels’ lawyer, Avenatti, led to big bills. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker, File)