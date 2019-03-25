Trump Porn Star

FILE- In this Nov. 14, 2018, file photo Michael Avenatti speaks to the media outside the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division after posting bail for a felony domestic violence charge. Attorneys for President Trump want a Los Angeles judge to award $340,000 in legal fees for successfully defending him against defamation claims by porn actress Stormy Daniels. Attorneys are due in Los Angeles federal court Monday, Dec. 3, to make their case that gamesmanship by Daniels’ lawyer, Avenatti, led to big bills. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker, File)

The Manhattan US Attorney's office said Monday that it is charging attorney Michael Avenatti "for attempting to extract more than $20 million in payments from a publicly traded company by threatening to use his ability to garner publicity to inflict substantial financial and reputational harm on the company if his demands were not met."

This story is breaking and will be updated.

