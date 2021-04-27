MIAMI, FL. (WFOR) -- A private school in Miami is warning its staff against getting COVID-19 vaccines and says it's their policy not to employ anyone who has gotten vaccinated.
"Here we have one of the most powerful tools in our arsenal to protect ourselves and prevent this problem and they are discouraging the use of it. It's tragic,” said Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Aileen Marty.
In a letter sent to parents of students at the Centner Academy, the school discouraged teachers and staff from getting COVID-19 vaccines, or to wait until the end of the school year. If a teacher lied about getting the vaccine, they could face legal action.
According to employment attorney Carter Sox, firing someone for getting the vaccine is legal in this case. But, there appears to be some recourse if fired personnel want to fight it.
"There is a potential for the teachers to say that this rule would discriminate against them based on a disability. So, they may say they have a serious medical condition that requires them to get the vaccine,” Sox said.
Dr. Marty said there’s no scientific evidence or bases for some of the school’s claims. In the letter, the school claims tens of thousands of women worldwide had adverse reproductive issues by just being near someone who was vaccinated, including irregular menstruation, bleeding and miscarriages.
"There is nothing infectious in the vaccine whatsoever and the type of immunity that they induce in no way affects anything to do with someone's fertility,” said Dr. Marty.
The school also claims to have spoken with medical leaders about the vaccine, that it’s experimental and not enough is known about it. Dr. Marty is confident in the use of the vaccine and questions who the medical experts are that the school is using.
the United Teachers of Dade released a statement, which read, in part:
“As shamefully seen by the actions of the illegally run and uncertified Centner Academy, these schools not only teach misinformation and peddle propaganda, they punish teachers who try to protect themselves and their families. We are horrified by the unsafe conditions and labor violations that colleagues at schools such as this one have to endure due to lack of union representation and contract rights.”
