FLORIDA (CBS/KMOV) -- Recently hospitalized and feeling isolated from the rest of the world, a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) firefighter felt joyful and instantly connected to his fellow brothers and sisters the minute he received the unexpected “Get Well Soon” visit from his fellow fire crew members from Station 36.
Geared up and equipped with “Get Well Soon” cards and a sign that read “Your New Firehouse,” fellow firefighters approached the fourth-floor hospital window to lift up their colleague’s spirits and wish him a speedy recovery on behalf of the entire Department.
“This is love. This is the only kind of love you can get from the brother and sisterhood at the fire house. This is another way to explain how this makes me feel,” the MDFR firefighter described upon receiving the heartfelt surprise from his colleagues.
The MDFR firefighter is currently in the hospital recuperating from complications due to COVID-19.
As of Saturday, the US has reported more than 301,000 Covid-19 cases, with more than 8,100 deaths. More than 96% of the US population is being asked to stay home to prevent further spread
