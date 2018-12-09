Mexico Road closed at Fox Creek Drive map

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles County announced in a tweet that a Wentzville, Mo. road will be closed Tuesday.

Ameren will close Mexico Road in Wentzville on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The closure starts at the road’s first intersection with Fox Creek Drive to the second intersection with Fox Creek Drive. Fox Creek Drive curves south multiple times through Mexico Road.

Ameren is closing the road for power line maintenance.

St. Charles County provided a graphic in their tweet to help illustrate the closure.

