ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles County announced in a tweet that a Wentzville, Mo. road will be closed Tuesday.
Ameren will close Mexico Road in Wentzville on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The closure starts at the road’s first intersection with Fox Creek Drive to the second intersection with Fox Creek Drive. Fox Creek Drive curves south multiple times through Mexico Road.
Ameren is closing the road for power line maintenance.
St. Charles County provided a graphic in their tweet to help illustrate the closure.
Ameren Electric will temporarily close Mexico Road in @WentzvilleMo between Fox Creek Drive and Fox Creek Drive for powerline maintenance beginning at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 11. The road will reopen by 3 p.m. See graphic for detour route. pic.twitter.com/RKZWELsBNU— St Charles County MO (@sccmo) December 9, 2018
