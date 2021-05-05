CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Cinco de Mayo is the biggest day of the year for most Mexican restaurants, but a lack of employees threatens to hurt the bottom line for some owners.
Espino's Mexican Bar and Grill in Chesterfield welcomed back several hundred customers for its Cinco de Mayo celebrations, offering seating indoors along with a new outdoor patio and live music.
In anticipation of the big day, owner Roseann Espino advertised a $500 sign-on bonus for new employees. It yielded no results.
"I got one response and they didn't show up," Espino said. "Nobody comes, I'm telling you nobody comes."
Espino isn't alone in the struggle to hire new employees. Many restaurant owners blame the extension of unemployment benefits as the main driver behind the lack of applicants.
"I'm frustrated, how long can people sit and home and do nothing?" said Espino.
Dr. Jerome Katz, the Brockhaus Chair of Entrepreneurship at St. Louis University, said it isn't that simple. Low wages being offered by the restaurant industry, combined with general fears over the coronavirus and the need to take care of family members are also to blame, he said.
He anticipates a gradual decrease of the unemployment rate as the year goes on, but said one of the biggest indicators is remote learning. If students are back in the classroom, it frees up parents to return to work, he said.
Diners said they've noticed the side effects of the hiring shortage while eating out over recent months, but understand restaurants are in a tough spot.
"The service we've experienced in the last several months has been slow," said Fred Max, while enjoying lunch at Espino's on Wednesday. "You have to tolerate it and understand that there's a transition between what it was before and what it'll be in the future."
Espino's is short between 15 to 20 employees, many of whom left for work in neighboring St. Charles County during St. Louis County's indoor dining shutdown.
As a result, they called in family friends to help on Cinco de Mayo.
"I work at a jewelry store here in town and I have experience in bartending and she had texted me earlier in the week to see if I could be an extra set of hands for her," said Madison Hughes.
Espino said all employees will work a double in an attempt to keep up with demand from customers on Wednesday. Still, she urges customers to be patient.
"People need to understand that people are hurting, it's not that that server is not trying to give you attention or that cook isn't working hard enough, we're just very very short staffed," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.