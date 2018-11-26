'Metroscapes 2018' displays local artists' work around St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The work of 10 local artists went on display Friday, Nov. 16 in a new exhibition called "Metroscapes 2018" at the Third Degree Glass Factory.
The art displays previously popped up all over the St. Louis area in the most unlikely spaces: Bus stops.
The winners of 2018 MetroScapes, a Arts In Transit program went on display at over 200 MetroBus shelters and MetroLink platforms in the St. Louis.
“The array of talent presented to us through this year’s submissions was simply amazing,” Director of Metro Arts in Transit David Allen in a statement.
The program exhibits local art at various Metro transit locations.
“The 10 pieces that were selected showcase some of the very best work the St. Louis region has to offer, and will allow us to transform bus shelters into mini art galleries that the entire community can enjoy,” Allen said.
The artists' work will remain on display for one year.
