MetroLink using shuttles to transport passengers between some stations

SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- MetroLink is using shuttles to transport passengers between a couple of Metro East stations.
As of 11:50 a.m., Metro is using shuttles between the Fairview Heights and Shiloh-Scott Stations. Crews are working to restore service in the area.
Riders should be prepared for delays of up to 60 minutes.
