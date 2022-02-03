You have permission to edit this article.
MetroLink using shuttles to transport passengers between some stations

  • Updated
  • Updated
MetroLink
KMOV

SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- MetroLink is using shuttles to transport passengers between a couple of Metro East stations. 

As of 11:50 a.m., Metro is using shuttles between the Fairview Heights and Shiloh-Scott Stations. Crews are working to restore service in the area. 

Riders should be prepared for delays of up to 60 minutes. 

