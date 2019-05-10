EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating after a MetroLink train hit an AT&T van crossing train tracks in East St. Louis.
The accident happened near the intersection of North 9th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
The MetroLink operator was taken to a local hospital for a precautionary check-up.
The van driver was conscious and talking when paramedics transported him to a hospital.
MetroLink officials said 17 people were on the train. None of them suffered any injuries.
MetroLink shuttles transported the passengers to the next Metro stop.
MetroLink officials said the trains will not operate between 5th and Missouri and Emerson Park Stations for several hours due to the accident.
Passengers traveling between these two stations could experience delays of up to an hour as shuttles will be used instead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.