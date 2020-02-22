WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- MetroLink stopped operating between the Emerson Park and Fairview Heights stations for much of the day Saturday after a train collided with a vehicle in Washington Park in St. Clair County.
The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said a driver was speeding on a crossing when their vehicle was struck by a train shortly before 1:40 p.m.
A MetroLink spokesperson said the collision happened just east of the Washington Park Station.
There was no MetroLink service between the Emerson Park and Fairview Heights stations until around 10 p.m. Trains are operating on a single track between the Washington Park and Fairveiw Heights stations.
