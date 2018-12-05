ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – MetroLink service between the Grand and 5th and Missouri stations has resumed.
About an hour before service resumed, Metro said riders could experience delays of up to 60 minutes because shuttles were taking passengers between the two stations due to a downed wire. Metro made the announcement around 8 a.m. and said the MetroLink Red and Blue Line trains were not operating between the 5th and Missouri and Grand stations.
Around 9:10 a.m., Metro said trains were operating on a single track between the Civic Center and Union Station MetroLink stations. In addition, Blue Line trains are only operating between the Shrewsbury-Landsdowne I-44 and Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink Stations. Riders may experience delays of up to 20 minutes.
