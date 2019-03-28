ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The search for a suspect is underway after a MetroLink security officer was punched.
According to St. Louis County police, the officer was punched in the face in the 7000 block of St. Charles Rock Road around 5 a.m. Thursday.
Officials told News 4 they are currently searching for the suspect. They have not provided a description of the suspect.
We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story online and on News 4 This Morning.
