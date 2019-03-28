ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A MetroLink security guard was uninjured following an incident in St. Louis County early Thursday morning.
St. Louis County police originally told News 4 the guard was punched in the face in the 7000 block of St. Charles Rock Road around 5 a.m. Just under two hours later, a Metro official said the guard was not struck but the suspect did swing and miss.
The Metro official said the incident occurred during an argument over a fare.
After throwing the missed punched, the man ran away.
No other information has been released.
