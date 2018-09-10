ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A special pilot project beginning Monday will change how riders access MetroLink platforms.
As part of the pilot project, temporary fencing has been placed at three MetroLink stations in the area. The stations are North Hanley, Forest Park-DeBaliviere and Fairview Heights.
“Safety and security on the Metro Transit system requires a well-defined and coordinated approach, including personnel presence, partnership with regional law enforcement, technology, and station design,” said Jessica Mefford-Miller, interim Executive Director of Metro Transit. “This pilot project will help us better understand the role that station design plays in this approach.”
During the four-week pilot program, Metro Transit security officers and Metro Public Safety officers will check fares and monitor MetroLink passengers as they arrive at the three stations. Metro says partnership with regional law enforcement, technology and station design are part of tools to improve safety.
Riders who are taking one of the three stops in the pilot program should have their passes, tickets and valid fares out before arriving at checkpoints.
