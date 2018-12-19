ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Free gloves and hats were handed out to MetroLink riders in need at the North Hanley station Wednesday morning.
It was all part of the “Stay Toasty on Transit” event. Cookies and candy canes were also given out to commuters.
Police officers from St. Louis City and St. Louis County, along with deputies from St. Clair County were all in attendance. The MetroLink police unit hosted the event.
New and lightly used coats and blankets were also collected for the Jennings School District and St. Patrick Center.
The event took place from 6:30 to 8:00 a.m.
