BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – MetroLink has resumed operations in the Metro East after a suspicious package was found.
According to Metro, around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday trains stopped operating between the Memorial Hospital and Belleville MetroLink stations due to a suspicious package. According to Metro, the package was found at the Swansea station.
Around 9:35 a.m. Metro announced that operations resumed between the Memorial Hospital and Belleville MetroLink stations. As a result, passengers could experience minor delays as trains resume their regular schedules.
Police told News 4 the suspicious package turned out to be a bag of tools.
