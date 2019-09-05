ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An overhead power system issue caused longer travel times on MetroLink Thursday.
Around 11 a.m., Metro said trains were not operating between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Maplewood-Manchester stations. Station shuttles are being used to transport passengers between the Shrewsbury, Sunnen and Maplewood-Manchester Stations.
Just over an hour later, MetroLink had resumed operation between the two stops. According to Metro, a single track is in operation between the Shrewsbury and Brentwood I-64 MetroLink Stations.
When service was restored, MetroLink said the shuttles were canceled.
