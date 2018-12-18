NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Officers from St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Clair County and Metro Public Safety will be handing out hats and gloves on Wednesday.
The event is called “Stay Toasty on Transit.” It is being fled at the North Hanley MetroLink Station from 6:30 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.
They will also be collecting lightly used coats and blankets for the Jennings School District and St. Patrick’s Center.
