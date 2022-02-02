You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MetroLink not operating between some stations due to ice

  • Posted
  • Posted
  • 0
MetroLink train stopped at Manchester station

A MetroLink train stopped on the tracks at the Maplewood-Manchester Station.

 Russell Kinsaul / News 4

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Due to ice accumulation on overhead lines that power trains, MetroLink is not operating between between some stations Wednesday morning. 

The impacted routes as of 5:30 a.m. are between the Lambert Airport and UMSL South MetroLink stations in Missouri and the Emerson Park and Shiloh-Scott MetroLink Stations in Illinois. In Missouri, shuttles are bussing passengers between the Lambert Airport #1, Lambert Airport Terminal #2, North Hanley, UMSL-North, UMSL-South. In Illinois, shuttles are being used between Emerson Park, JJK Center, Washington Park, Fairview Heights, Memorial Hospital, Swansea, Belleville, College and Shiloh-Scott. 

Passengers in the impacted areas should expect delays of up to 60 minutes. All other riders may experience delays of 15-20 minutes. 

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.