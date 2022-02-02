MetroLink not operating between some stations due to ice

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Due to ice accumulation on overhead lines that power trains, MetroLink is not operating between between some stations Wednesday morning.
The impacted routes as of 5:30 a.m. are between the Lambert Airport and UMSL South MetroLink stations in Missouri and the Emerson Park and Shiloh-Scott MetroLink Stations in Illinois. In Missouri, shuttles are bussing passengers between the Lambert Airport #1, Lambert Airport Terminal #2, North Hanley, UMSL-North, UMSL-South. In Illinois, shuttles are being used between Emerson Park, JJK Center, Washington Park, Fairview Heights, Memorial Hospital, Swansea, Belleville, College and Shiloh-Scott.
Passengers in the impacted areas should expect delays of up to 60 minutes. All other riders may experience delays of 15-20 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.