MetroLink limited operating at stations in Illinois

SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- MetroLink trains stopped working at the Fairview Heights and Shiloh stations due to the ice on the overhead wires.
The Red Line service is working from Lambert Airport to the Fairview Heights Station, and the Blue Line service is only working from Forest Park to the Shrewsbury Lansdowne I-44 Station. Blue Line riders will now have to catch a Red Line train.
MetroLink will transport passengers by bus between the Fairview Heights and Shiloh-Scott Stations while crews attempt to restore service in this area. Passengers traveling should expect delays up to 60 minutes while others outside of the area may experience less of a wait.
Metro Call-A-Ride passengers are experiencing a 30 min delay due to the weather and staff shortage. This will continue throughout the day.
Metro-Call-A-Ride is contacting passengers if their trip is delayed.
