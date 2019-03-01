ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officials say the MetroLink is safe and it’s only getting safer.
A panel discussion on the MetroLink Security Assessment was held Friday. The assessment was conducted by an independent consulting firm.
There are 99 recommendations in the security assessment. The number one suggestion is having a strategic approach to security. Right now, officials say that’s in development.
Law enforcement officials say it’s important to change the perception surrounding safety on the MetroLink.
“Statistics are going down, crime is going down but the reality to people is, you can’t ride the train because it’s crime ridden. That’s not the issue. The issue is for us to get out there and be seen and that’s what we’ve been doing in the county,” St. Clair County Sheriff Richard Watson told News 4.
“We’ve had a good two years as far as crime and safety on the MetroLink, but that’s not the perception,” St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar said. “So, we gotta build on that perception piece. We know it’s getting safer, but what do we do to increase that perception.”
Law enforcement officials also applauded the MetroLink’s new leadership and said it’s crucial to work together.
“We now have a system where I believe we can communicate better. Because of that communication, we’re going to enhance the safety of ridership,” Belmar said.
While the data in the security assessment shows that safety is improving, News 4 asked police about the recent assault of a rider.
“Is everything going to be perfect? No,” Watson said. “We’re never going to make this perfect because we don’t have the staff to make this perfect. If we could have two officers on every train, I’m going to tell you that we could make it perfect. People can’t pay for that, it’s not feasible. What we have to do is work together.”
Taulby Roach, the new president of Bi-State development, says there is strong potential for the MetroLink to be a big part of the future of St. Louis.
“We want to be an asset to the region,” Roach said. “This is one of the fundamental pieces for how you build a system and how you build a city. What is the future of the greater St. Louis? And we want to be part of that future. So, how do we enhance the city and how do we attract new businesses and new riders? That’s one thing that we’re always looking at.”
