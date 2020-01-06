ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The possible expansion of the MetroLink will be up for discussion at St. Louis City Hall Monday.
The North-South Route under consideration would start on the northside at Fairground Park, run south through downtown and then onto Jefferson all the way down to Chippewa. The board said expanding access to the area is critical because South City reportedly has the region’s densest communities while north St. Louis includes the region’s more car-less communities.
The Legislation Committee Meeting is scheduled to begin in the Kennedy Room the second floor of City Hall at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.