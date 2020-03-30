ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Service on four MetroBus routes will be suspended beginning Monday, as ridership decreases amid COVID-19 concerns.
MetroBus has seen a 40 percent decrease in the number of riders and is operating with 70 percent of its staff. Earlier this month, two Metro employees tested positive for COVID-19. Metro officials said other employees who came into contact with those positive cases are self-quarantining.
Last week, as a result of decreased riders and operators, MetroBus put its modified weekend schedule in place during weekdays. In addition, some routes are running on delays due to insufficient staffing.
Beginning Monday, MetroBus is suspending service of four routes it said have had few daily riders, as they service areas with businesses that are also temporarily closed.
The #1 Gold, #5 Green, #17 Mackenzie and #59 Oakland have been suspended for the time being.
In addition, four other routes with low ridership will remain open, but will be supported by Call-A-Ride vans.
The #56 Kirkwood-Webster, #71 Patterson-Redman, #75 Christian Hospital and #174X Halls Ferry Express will operate in that capacity for the time being.
By eliminating large buses on less traveled routes, Metro said it is able to put more buses in service on its busier routes. It also said more buses allow for riders to be spread out and prevents overcrowding.
MetroBus drivers are given sanitary supplies and are allowed to wear gloves and a mask if they so choose, according to Metro Executive Director Jessica Mefford-Miller.
Also beginning Monday, riders on the MetroLink will no longer be able to board or exit the front door closest to the driver, in order to maintain proper social distancing guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.