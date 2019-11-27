ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Five people were given medical attention after a MetroBus was rear-ended in St. Louis.
Metro officials told News 4 the bus was rear-ended at Page and Kingshighway around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The injuries are not believed to be serious, according to Metro.
No other information has been released.
