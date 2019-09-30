ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – There is a MetroBus driver shortage the first day that route changes begin.
Monday, every MetroBus route in Missouri saw changes. Metro said for many the changes mean more frequent service, faster and more direct trips and improved weekend service. There are some stops that will be reduced or eliminated.
The morning the changes began, Metro announced that MetroBus riders could experience minor delays due to a bus operator shortage. The company said they are utilizing every qualified, trained Metro employee they can but it will not be sufficient to serve all trips.
Click here for a look at the MetroBus changes that started Monday.
