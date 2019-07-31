ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A MetroBus driver shortage could cause delays for riders Wednesday.
Around 7:40 a.m., Metro said riders could experience delays because of bus driver shortages. They also urged riders to allow for extra time for their commute.
This is the second MetroBus driver shortage in just over a week.
The check the status of your route, call 314-231-2345 or text 314-207-9786.
