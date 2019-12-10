ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A MetroBus driver was injured in a north St. Louis crash Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred between the bus and a car in the 7900 block of North Broadway around 6:20 a.m.
A spokesperson for Bi-State Development told News 4 the bus driver was injured and was treated at the scene.
It is currently unknown how many passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash. The spokesperson told News 4 it did not appear that any of the passengers were reporting injuries shortly after the crash occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.