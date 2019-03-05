ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Heads up MetroLink riders!
Riders might have to adjust their commute plans this week as crews will perform maintenance and infrastructure work on the light rail system.
After 8 p.m., only a single track will be open at the Union Station and Civic Center stations. Blue line trains will only operate between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Forest Park-Debaliviere stations.
Metro offered the following detours:
Westbound Blue Line passengers will need to board a Red Line train between the Fairview Heights and Central West End MetroLink Stations, and travel to the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station to transfer to a Blue Line train and continue their westbound trips.
Eastbound Blue Line passengers will need to board a Red Line train at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station to continue their eastbound trips.
Red Line MetroLink passengers may experience delays of 10 minutes.
Passengers should allow 10 minutes when transferring between Red Line and Blue Line
On Thursday and Friday, the MetroLink will operate on a single track at the Sunnen and Maplewood-Manchester Stations to accommodate track maintenance at 8 p.m.
The eastbound Blue Line trains will leave five minutes early from the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44, Sunnen and Maplewood-Manchester Stations. Passengers heading westbound headed to the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 Station may experience delays of up to five minutes, according to the agency.
