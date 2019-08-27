ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Metro Transit has unveiled a Cardinals-branded bus!
The bus will be in service in St. Louis County and the City of St. Louis for about a year.
The design is part of MetroBus’ “Art in Motion Fleet." It was painted by Cardinals fans before the first pitch at Busch Stadium on Aug. 24.
The painting was sponsored by the Cardinals, and the murals were developed as a collaborative effort between Metro Arts in Transit and the Cardinals, according to Metro.
