ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Metro Transit is going electric to help the environment. 18 new electric buses joined Metro's fleet Tuesday.
The buses are quieter than gas-powered buses and produce less air pollution. The transit agency estimates the buses will save the city more than $100,000 in diesel fuel.
The buses will travel on Grand Boulevard between north and south St. Louis.
"We are creating a better environment and cleaner air for children, family and individuals who live work and play along the grand boulevard area," Rose Windmiller with Bi-State Development.
Metro says the launch is one of the biggest electric vehicle deployments in the country.
"We're making an important investment that will benefit everyone in St. Louis, whether they use transit or not," said Mayor Tishaura Jones.
