ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Starting Monday, Metro Transit will begin relocating or removing 450 bus stops in the City of St. Louis and in St. Louis County to create faster and more efficient trips for MetroBus customers.
The selected stops were identified during an analysis of the spacing of the more than 5,400 bus stops that are currently part of the MetroBus system in Missouri, according to the transit system. The stops that were chosen were reportedly usually within a block of another stop.
Metro said that by eliminating the stops, MetroBus operators will be able to improve on-time performance by avoiding frequent stops that slow bus trips and vehicle traffic. MetroBus will continue to serve all of the selected bus stops until they have been relocated or removed.
Signs about potential relocation or removal have been, or are currently in the process, of being installed at all bus stops affected by the change.
MetroBus customers can check to see if their stop is impacted by checking the Rider Alerts section of metrostlouis.org, or by contacting Metro Transit Information, which they can call Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.