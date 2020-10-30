ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Today, News 4 got a first look at St. Louis' first battery electric buses.
Mayor Lyda Krewson got a tour of Metro Transits’ two new buses.
The buses are the first of a 14-bus fleet expected in the city.
The transit agency estimates the buses will save the city more than $100,000 in diesel fuel.
The buses are set to be on the streets by 2021.
