ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Metro Transit will start relocating or removing bus stops in St. Louis City and county on July 15.
450 stops will be relocated or removed, the transit company said.
Metro Transit staff surveyed bus stops to find those within one block of another and targeted those stops for consolidation.
MetroBus will continue to serve all of the selected bus stops until they have been relocated or removed.
Signs about potential relocation or relocation are currently in the process of being installed at all bus stops affected.
Riders can call 314-231-2345 or text 314-207-9786 or visit here to see if their stop is affected.
