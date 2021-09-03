ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Metro Transit is offering a $2,000 signing bonus for new hires.
The transportation company is looking to hire 130 drivers, 30 mechanics and 10 electricians. The positions range in pay from $16.78 to $33.17 an hour.
“The market for workers is highly competitive right now, and we are optimistic the $2,000 signing bonuses along with competitive compensation packages including guaranteed retirement income, will help recruit new transit team members,” said Taulby Roach, Bi-State Development President and CEO. Bi-State Development operates the Metro Transit public transportation system in eastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois. “These are quality jobs with full benefits that perform a critical function for our community. We are looking for good people who believe in our region and want a career that is customer-focused.”
Current employees can earn $1,000 for referring someone who is hired. Click here to apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.