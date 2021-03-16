ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With airlines, hotels and restaurants trying to up their game when it comes to sanitation to fight COVID-19, mass transit is no different. Metro Transits' trains, buses and vans are now trying a new approach.
Anthony Parker says he rides the bus or Metrolink train just about every day. He knows the rules, wear a mask and if you don’t, you cannot get on.
While masks are required and the buses have been outfitted with plexiglass between the drivers and passengers and hand sanitizer is readily available. Metro says it's now also fogging all its trains, buses and vans.
“The new fogging agent goes throughout the whole bus, train or Call-A-ride vehicle so it's disinfected from top to bottom,” said Taulby Roach, President and CEO of Bi-State Development.
The fog lays down a water-based protective barrier which prevents germs from growing on a surface. Previous to the fogging, every time a person touched a surface it was contaminated.
“There's some people taking their masks down to get on the phone stuff like that, coughing, things like that," said Parker.
"They still do normally nightly, but this gives us this extra layer of long term stability..as long as 30 days per application,” said Roach.
Every 30 days the treatment will be applied once again to Metro Transit's more than 600 trains, buses and vans.
