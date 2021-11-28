ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Metro will temporarily eliminate several bus routes and reduce service on others starting Monday, the transit authority announced in early November.
Metro says the change is due to a shortage of drivers, mechanics, and a drop in ridership. At a recent Bi-State board meeting, Metro Transit Executive Director Jessica Mefford-Miller said ridership was down 45% from pre-pandemic levels. She said despite all their efforts, there aren't enough bus drivers to service all the routes.
"For the month of September we missed a little over 3% of our Metro bus trip, and that is on top of having our transit service managers drive each morning and each night. And many of our very loyal team members working a double over a day off," she said.
Under the plan, six routes will be temporarily eliminated, three will see service stop at 8 p.m. and others will see their service frequency changed. The six routes that will temporarily be suspended are:
#46 Tesson Ferry
#65 Outer Forty
#57X Clayton Road
#58X Twin Oaks Express
#73X I-55 Express
#410X Eureka Express
Some riders told News 4 that the worker shortage was making the bus service inconsistent and weren't pleased about the changes.
"So they're already messed up with the schedule anyway. But now if they're going to make cuts (45) It's going to make it 10 times harder for people that depend on it to get where they need to go," Christopher Wheaton said.
The changes include these routes which will end earlier in the evening, at 8 p.m.
#60 Shepley-Lilac
#78 Bellefontaine
#79 Ferguson
And one of the biggest impact will be a reduction in the frequency of the buses. Here are the routes that will be impacted by that change:
#4 Natural Bridge
#10 Gravois-Lindell
#32 Dr. ML King
#35 Rock Road
#40 N. Broadway
#41 Lee
#49 Lindbergh
#57 Manchester
#60 Shepley-Lilac
#61 Chambers Rd.
#64 Lucas-Hunt
#73 Carondelet
#76 McDonnell-Waterford
#77 Village Square
#78 Bellefontaine
#91 Olive
#94 Page
#97 Delmar
#98 Ballas-North Hanley
#174X Halls Ferry Express
The changes begin on November 29.
The new schedule with all of the changes was made available on November 15 and can be seen here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.